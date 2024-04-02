Govinda's Reaction To Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: 'Your Director Is A Good Man'

Image was shared by Govinda. (courtesy: Govinda)

Bollywood actor Govinda, who was part of the 1998 blockbuster Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aongside Amitabh Bachchan, has given his stamp of approval to the upcoming film of the same name. Producer Jackky Bhagnani, who is producing the film, in a recent chat with News18 Showsha revealed that Govinda, who played Chote Miyan in the 1998 film, watched the trailer of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. “Amit uncle was busy but I got an opportunity to meet Chichi bhaiya at his house a day before the trailer launch of the film and showed him the trailer. He saw it and said to me, ‘Your director is a very good man.'”

“When I asked him how he could predict the same, he told me that Ali hasn't made a film but cinema with Bade Miya Chote Miyan. We all know that Chichi bhaiya is a veteran and legend. I grew up in front of him. And his words gave me so much confidence. It was just amazing. I'm a creative person who's now producing. It made me so happy. All of us are working day and night so that people like what we made and praise us," Jackky added.

Although bearing the title of the 1998 comedy classic, this reboot ventures into new territory, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the dynamic duo, replacing the iconic Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. While the original duo portrayed cops, Akshay and Tiger take on the roles of elite soldiers embarking on a globe-trotting mission to thwart a vengeful masked villain, portrayed by Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Reportedly, the film is made on a budget exceeding ₹ 300 crore. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated for theatrical release on April 10. It will clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.