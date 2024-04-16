Akshay Kumar To Make Telugu Debut With Kannappa. Details Inside

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has boarded the cast of the Vishnu Manchu's film Kannappa, the makers announced on Tuesday. While details about Akshay Kumar's role are unknown, the film marks the actor's Telugu cinema debut. Vishnu Manchu, who plays the titular role in Kannappa, shared the news of Akshay Kumar's casting on his official X page. "The #Kannappa journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!" the actor captioned his post.

We're thrilled to have Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar onboard for "#𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚," Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus. With Akshay Kumar joining us, our production promises to reach unprecedented heights of grandeur and excitement. Stay tuned for an unforgettable cinematic… pic.twitter.com/99EiCJ9mSt — Kannappa The Movie (@kannappamovie) April 16, 2024

Based on a true story, the upcoming movie will follow the journey of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu's banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Akshay Kumar's latest release is action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

