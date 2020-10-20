Back To School With Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi shared this image. (courtesy sanjanasanghi96)

Highlights Sanjana Sanghi studied at Modern School in New Delhi

The pictures happen to be from the year 2014

"A walk down memory lane to my school graduation day," wrote Sanjana

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi shared a set of throwback pictures from her school days on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. In the album, the actress can be seen dressed in her school uniform. She added the hashtag #BackToSchool to her post and she wrote in the caption: "A walk down memory lane to my school graduation day, March 2014 and a 17 year old me. Celebrating a 100 years of Modern School, New Delhi." She added, "To you, my Alma Mater. To your nurturing and protective red bricked walls. To your dismissal of differentiating between girl or boy, or the care of where who came from, To your insistence on the arts, to sport, to culture, to learning ways of life outside of just a 4 walled classroom. To your blue uniform that we wore like armour."

Later in her post, Sanjana Sanghi wrote: "Thank you for helping me find myself. Thank you for teaching me the power of friendship. For teachers that understood me and my itch to push myself better than I could ever understand myself. For memories that I will forever desperately cling onto and opportunities that I couldn't have ever dreamt of for myself."

Recounting her school memories, Sanjana wrote: "Thank you for making me realise my love for academia, my passion for social work, for letting me debate on our stage, to perform for hours in our iconic auditorium, and laugh into the night under our beautiful Banyan Tree. Thank you for giving me a childhood of discovery and liberation. I am because you are."

Read Sanjana Sanghi's post here:

Sanjana Sanjana was spotted by casting director Mukesh Chhabra during one of her performances in school. 10 years later, she starred as the lead actress in his film Dil Bechara, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She also featured as Mandy in Imtiaz Ali's film Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri.