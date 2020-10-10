Sanjana Sanghi's Epic Reaction To A Question Asked On Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 About Her

Sanjana Sanghi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sanjanasanghi96 )

Highlights Sanjana shared a snippet from the show

The video features Big B asking a question about her on the show

"Tala laga diya jaye!" excited Sanjana captioned her post

It was a dream-come-true moment for Sanjana Sanghi when Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about her on his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The actress, who made her debut as a lead actress in Dil Bechara, shared a snippet from the show on Saturday, where Big B can be seen asking the contestant on the hot seat a question from the Mukesh Chhabra's directed film. The question was - Which actress made her debut, in a leading role, in the film that featured this song? and post that an audio was played from Dil Bechara. The contestant, without wasting any time, gave the correct answer - Sanjana Sanghi.

Sharing the clip, Sanjana Sanghi wrote: "Tala laga diya jaye! My entire childhood, every single weekday night was dedicated to family viewing of our indomitable legend Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The unrealistic dreamer in me had gone far enough to imagine myself being in the hot seat, trying to be my nerdy best and answer the General Knowledge questions," and added: "But this?" with a high-five icon. She also added the hashtag #DreamOn.

Take a look at her post:

Dil Bechara, which also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead actor, released in July this year. It is an onscreen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars.

Before Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi made brief appearances in films such as Hindi Medium, which featured Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles, in Rockstar (starring Ranbir Kapoor) and in Fukrey Returns.