Dil Bechara Can't Help But Love Birthday Girl Sanjana Sanghi's Post

Happy birthday, Sanjana Sanghi. The Dil Bechara actress celebrates her 24th birthday today and on her special day, she shared a post on Instagram, which she dedicated to her late grandmother. Sharing a few pictures with balloons, the birthday girl wrote in her post, "I wish you were here today, Nani. Every birthday, I find myself with a lump in my throat, lost in my Nani's memory yet left with a helpless heap of gratitude for the love I have in my life in the form of the incredible people that surround me." She added in her post, "Nani was a woman with the largest heart - selfless, generous and empathetic, with only love to give, with no ulterior motive. It was her greatest strength and weakness. Yet she got not just that love, but so much more in return. Here's to dedicating my 24th birthday in loving memory of my most incredible Nani."

Sanjana also posted a few pictures with her friend Meghna Chadha, who shares her birthday with the actress. She wrote: "Alongside my sister, forever partner and birthday twin of 2 decades. Here's to moving towards a brighter world that thrives in spreading love and compassion." She also thanked her fans and well-wishers and wrote: "Thank you, to you all, for giving it to me in such abundance. Thank you for your ocean of wishes and blessings. It is both priceless and precious. It leaves me astounded. Happy birthday to Kizie Basu (the name of her character in Dil Bechara). Even throughout the film, I told myself we share the same birthday. I just believe we do."

Sanjana Sanghi made brief appearances in films such as Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. However, her breakout performance was the 2020 film Dil Bechara, in which she starred opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film was a Hindi adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars.