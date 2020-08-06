'This Is Called Tribute': Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Thanks 'Incredibly Generous' Fans

Sanjana and Sushant in a pic from Dil Bechara (courtesy sanjanasanghi96)

Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star, actress Sanjana Sanghi, has been marking Dil Bechara-special milestones on Instagram with each passing day and today, the film's trailer clocked a month. Thanking fans and viewers for the terrific response, Sanjana wrote: "Exactly one month ago today, Manny and Kizie were introduced to you all for the very first time with the Dil Bechara trailer and you instantly made them your own, forever. You also went on to make it the most liked trailer in the world, ever. It's taken me a month to try and even absorb that, and I still haven't been able to. Each one of you, thank you, for being so incredibly generous with your love. It's the only thing that has given strength every single day in this really challenging period."

Weeks after Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June, the makers of the film announced Dil Bechara's digital release on Disney+Hotstar, prompting anger from fans of the late actor, who wanted the film to open in theatres as a proper tribute to the actor. Addressing fans of Sushant, Sanjana had said "let's not make it about the size of the screen" in a previous post. In her new Instagram note, she reminded fans of what she had written earlier: "Yaad hai? Maine kuchh hafton pehle bola tha - Blockbuster hee banani hain, toh aapke pyaar se hee ban jayegi, hamesha box office ki zaroorat Nahi hai? Apne dil ko bada rakho, agar screen ka size na bhi ho? Aap sab ne yeh, aur bahut kuch kar dikhaya. Isse kehte hain tribute."

Sanjana, who always attaches a note to Sushant in her posts, added: "Hope you're looking over and smiling upon us. I know you are." Here's what she posted:

Dil Bechara was Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, which was directed by his friend Mukesh Chhabra. It marked Sanjana Sanghi's first film in a lead role and opened to positive reviews from critics and viewers alike.