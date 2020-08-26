Baahubali Star Tamannaah's Parents Test Positive For COVID-19, She's Negative

A file photo of Tamannaah with her parents. (Image courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah revealed on Wednesday that both her parents have tested positive for coronavirus and are taking the necessary precautions. The actress and her staff's results were negative. On Wednesday, Tamannaah shared a post on social media, an excerpt from which read, "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines." The 30-year-old actress added, "The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery."

Minutes after the actress shared the post, her friends from the film industry wished her family a speedy recovery. "Praying for their quick recovery... Take care dear Tam," wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Kajal Aggarwal wrote in the comments: "Keeping aunty and uncle in my prayers and hoping for their speedy recovery. Please take care Tammy, calling you." Esha Gupta added, "Prayers and love to uncle n aunty. Stay positive tam. Sending love."

Read Tamannaah's post here:

The novel virus originated in Wuhan (China) late last year and was declared a pandemic by WHO in March. Amitabh Bachchan along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and his 8-year-old granddaughter also had coronavirus. Apart from the Bachchans', actress Rekha's security staff was found to be infected. Actor Aamir Khan and producers Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor previously announced that members of their staff had tested positive. Several TV stars recently announced that they had got the virus as well.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson and other celebrities including, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, singer Kanika Kapoor, actors Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Matthews and Daniel Dae Kim tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year.

Coming back to Tamannaah, the actress will next be seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her upcoming projects also include That Is Mahalakshmi (a Telugu remake of the 2014 film Queen) and Seetimaarr.