Baahubali Star Tamannaah Bhatia Goes To 'Club Bed', Dressed In A Pillow

Tamannaah Bhatia took the Pillow Challenge and nailed it! The Baahubali actress was "feeling fancy" but had "nowhere to go" during the lockdown, so she decided to dress up for a club night. Location: home, venue: the bed. "I'm off to club bed featuring DJ pillow and MC blanket! Feeling fancy but nowhere to go," Tamannaah captioned her photo, in which she can be seen posing on the floor, dressed with a pillow as her LWD (little white dress). She accessorised with scarlet pumps, a black belt and red lips. And voila! She's ready to hit the club.

Take a look at Tamannaah's Pillow Challenge post here:

Now, more on the Pillow Challenge here. With countries across the world in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pillow Challenge took over social media at the beginning of this month. Unable to dress up and go out, people are dressing up in pillows to jazz-up the just-out-of-bed look as part of the Pillow Challenge. Celebs such as Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway also took the challenge and did very well!

While Tamannaah is doing great with her "dressing up" issues, she is really, really missing her brother when in lockdown, who appears to be in New York. She shared this throwback gem with this caption: "Flashback to the days when we used to annoy the hell outta each other. Missing you Anand Bhatia. How I wish you were in India during this lockdown." Aww.

Tamannaah has perfectly balanced her lockdown routine as she is also keeping herself busy with some baking and losing the extra calories by working out in style. "Bake, binge, repeat. These banana walnut muffins are homemade, gluten, dairy and sugar free and are a healthy alternative to my cupcake cravings," read one of her posts while another one added: "The biggest challenge for me while doing a digital workout with my trainer isn't the workout. It is how to actually place my phone in the correct position so that it doesn't keep falling. And tadaa... where there's a will, there's a way."

Apart from starring in south films, Tamannaah Bhatia has featured in Bollywood movies such as Entertainment and Humshakals and will next be seen in Bole Chudiyan, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.