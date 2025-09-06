<i>Baaghi 4</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Film Off To A Flying Start

Baaghi 4, led by Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, hit theatres on Friday and the film's opening day figures suggest it hasn't quite hit the mark as compared to its previous two installments.

What's Happening

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 collected Rs 12 crore on its first day, which is slightly higher than the opening of the first film but still below the figures posted by the second and third installments.

The film opened with around 4,000 shows on its first day, with Delhi NCR and Mumbai hosting the largest share at 943 and 717 shows, respectively.

Occupancy rates for Baaghi 4 remained modest throughout the day, with an overall average of 28.32%.

Morning and afternoon shows recorded 22.16% and 22.37% occupancy, while evening and night shows performed slightly better at 27.51% and 37.23%.

Background

The original Baaghi, directed by Sabbir Khan, had an opening day collection of Rs 11.85 crore, while Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 recorded Rs 25.1 crore and Rs 17.5 crore, respectively.

However, Baaghi 3 faced a shortened theatrical run due to its release just before the lockdown.

In terms of competition, Baaghi 4 is contending with several other releases. Param Sundari led with Rs 41.6 crore, followed by Lokah Chapter 1 at Rs 64.45 crore, and The Bengal Files, which opened with Rs 1.75 crore.

Hollywood's The Conjuring: Last Rites also made an impact with Rs 18 crore on its opening day.

Another major release this summer, War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, has already amassed a total Indian collection of Rs 236 crore, with Rs 52 crore on its first day - more than four times the collection of Baaghi 4.

The original War, which also starred Tiger, had an opening day collection of Rs 53.35 crore.

Baaghi 4 stars Tiger Shroff alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, Upendra Limaye, Sunit Morarjee, and Nalneesh Neel. It is being produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.