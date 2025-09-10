<i>The Conjuring, Baaghi 4, Bengal Files</i> Box Office Report Day 5: None Look Promising

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, and Michael Chaves's The Conjuring: Last Rites released in theatres on September 5. At this moment, none of the films look promising at the box office.

What's Happening

On day five, The Conjuring: Last Rites minted Rs 5.50 crore, taking its total to Rs 61 crore.

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 stands at Rs 39.75 crore, with the fifth day contributing Rs 4 crore to the total.

On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files has minted Rs 9.19 crore in five days.

About The Bengal Files And Baaghi 4

The Bengal Files is the third instalment in Vivek Agnihotri's Files trilogy, following the National Award-winning films The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee, Anupam Kher, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Darshan Kumar.

NDTV reviewed the film, writing, "This lesser known bloodied chapter about Indian history needed a much more nuanced filmmaking. The imagery is in your face and the performances are screechy and over the top."

The Baaghi franchise, which established Tiger Shroff as a leading action hero, failed to create magic with its fourth instalment.

"Shroff, of course, has the chops to plunge headlong, with his action hero poise intact, into spitfire sequences and give them all he has – and then some. But what can an actor do when what is on paper is only superficially visceral and does not pack the sort of punch that can inject some credibility into the protagonist's exploits," film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV.

About The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by Michael Chaves and written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, is the ninth instalment in The Conjuring Universe. Based on the true-life investigations of the Smurl haunting, the film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, alongside Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.