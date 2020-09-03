Ayushmann Khurrana's One Word Caption For Tahira Kashyap's Pic Sets Off Mush Alert

Ayushmann shared this photo of Tahira (courtesy ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are painting Instagram red one photo at a time. The couple are currently on a vacation in Kasauli and having the time of their lives. Ayushamann found himself in a romantic mood recently and dedicated a wife appreciation photo on his Instagram story. Sharing a glimpse of Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann was almost out of words and simply added the red heart icon with the caption: "Her." Ayushmann's Instagram story, featuring Tahira's photo, was accompanied by the INXS song Afterglow. So, here's how Ayushmann Khurrana set major husband goals.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this photo of Tahira Kashyap (courtesy: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are childhood lovers and always up the ante when it comes to setting couple goals. They are parents to a son named Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Tahira recently shared this couple photo of the two dressed in desi attires and we "just" can't keep calm.

Ayushmann and Tahira's social media posts also have a signature sense of humour, which crack up their Insta families. Here's one such, which Tahira captioned: "I have to say this one got it quite early! You can amuse yourself this weekend by trying it on others and trust me it could take them ages to figure out! Have fun."

Meanwhile, here's when Ayushmann and Tahira were "pretty confident" about their 'Who's always right' answers.

Tahira Kashyap is a filmmaker and often trends for her inspirational posts about having battled cancer. Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Amazon Prime.