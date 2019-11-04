Ayushmann Khurrana On Meeting Amitabh Bachchan After Skipping Diwali Party: 'I Was A Bit Scared'

Ayushmann Khurrana was photographed in Mumbai.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is filming Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan, revealed in an interview with Hindustan times that he was "a bit scared" to meet him after skipping his Diwali party in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan hosted a grand Diwali bash on October 28 at his Jalsa residence in Mumbai and a lot of Bollywood celebrities attended the event (more on that later). However, Ayushmann Khurrana couldn't make it to the party he was in Chandigarh at that time. Talking about his meeting with Big B on the sets of Gulabo Sitabo after missing the Diwali party, Ayushmann said he was "scared" but after seeing Amitabh Bachchan in his getup for the film, Ayushmann couldn't recognise him and it gave him "confidence" to face the actor.

"Unfortunately, I missed his (Amitabh Bachchan's) Diwali party as I was in Chandigarh. I was a bit scared before I reached the sets. But then I saw him in a completely different avatar (for the film) and I couldn't recognise him. He didn't look like Mr Bachchan that I know of and I'm okay with it as that gave me a lot of confidence," Ayushmann told Hindustan Times.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and Sara Ali Khan, the who's who of Bollywood attended the Bachchans' Diwali bash last month. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani also attended the party with Radhika Merchant, who is reportedly dating Anant Ambani (Nita and Mukesh's son).

Coming back to Shoojit Sircar's film Gulabo Sitabo, Ayushmann Khurrana said that filming with Big B was a "fantastic learning experience" for him. "He is an absolute living legend. It was a fantastic learning experience," he said. He also talked about collaborating with Shoojit Sircar again after his debut film Vicky Donor and said: "It was great working with Shoojit-da again. It was like a home-coming of sorts. He makes everything - including filmmaking - so easy. Unke set pe lagta hai, waah, kitna aasaan hai sub kuch."

Earlier also, Ayushmann had expressed gratitude towards working with Amitabh Bachchan and told news agency PTI: "It's really a surreal moment for me. It's a moment that I have always wished for ever since the time I wanted to become an actor but now that I'm going to finally act with him, I think it's going to be extremely overwhelming for me."

Gulabo Sitabo is Amitabh Bachchan's first project with Ayushmann while his second film with Shoojit Sircar (first being 2015 film Piku). Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo is slated to open in theatres in February next year.

