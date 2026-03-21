Ayesha Khan Poses With Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam In Viral <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> After-Party Pics

Dhurandhar 2 makers hosted a special screening for the film on Thursday in Mumbai. Director Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh attended the screening. After the screening, Ranveer Singh and the cast had a blast at an after-party. Now Ayesha Khan, who featured in the hit Shararat song from Dhurandhar, has taken to social media to share some inside pictures.

She shared a selfie with Ranveer Singh, and other snaps with Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam.

She wrote a long note, "And one with the OG DHURANDHARS!!! @ranveersingh like I told you, I am a fan since day 1!!!!! You deserve the world. @castingchhabra the star maker! The sweetest, love and onlyyyyy love!! You are God sent. @adityadharfilms sir, every conversation that I have ever had with you is going to stay with me forever. I absolutely look up to your work-life balance-no wonder God has blessed you and how, sir!! Love and respect forever."

She added, "@saraarjunn what a sweetheart!!! Forever cheering for Yalina; keep shining, stay the way you are! @yamigautam mam, so much to learn from you-absolutely inspiring, what a journey. @vijayganguly to many more!!!! Thank you for all the Shararat. @krystledsouza my lady!! The absolute stunner!! It was my pleasure to share the screen with you-to many more together."

"@saumyas_world_ can't wait to be slapped by you, iyky-that's how one knows that they are STAR ~CHECK~ @rajarjunofficial sir, couldn't find a good picture together!!!! But so much love in my heart for you; your warmth is everything!! Couldn't find aunty's Instagram, but can't wait to rock the dance floor with her!!" said Ayesha Khan.

Other Videos That Went Viral From The After-Party

Videos from the Dhurandhar celebrations have made their way onto social media. One of them shows Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun grooving to the hit item song Shararat from Dhurandhar, along with Krystle D'Souza and Ayesha Khan-on whom the song was picturised.

Another video from the same party shows Ranveer Singh matching his steps to the viral FA9LA song that made Akshaye Khanna an internet sensation after Dhurandhar.

In a video posted by a paparazzo, Ranveer Singh is seen matching steps to the viral Rehman Dakait entry song. Rapper Flipperachi's FA9LA and Akshaye Khanna's hook steps made the song a viral sensation. Reviving the nostalgia, Ranveer Singh recreates the moves as the crew records him on camera. Ranveer Singh couldn't help but dance to his heart's content at the after-party.

Background

Dhurandhar 2 follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun.

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