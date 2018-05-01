Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 4: Monday's Ticket Sales Were 'Shocking'

Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 4: The film made Rs 20.52 crores on Monday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 01, 2018 20:40 IST
Avengers: Infinity War Box Office: A poster of the movie (courtesy avengers)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The film made Rs 20 crores was scored on Monday at the Indian box office
  2. It collected over Rs 90 crores in the first three days
  3. It's on its way to become the highest scoring Hollywood film in India
Avengers: Infinity War appears to have unleashed the power of the infinity stones at the box office, both in India and abroad. The latest Avenger movie is super steady at the box office and has raked in an impressive amount of Rs 114 crores in India, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Breaking the tradition of dipping box office numbers at the start of the week, Avengers: Infinity War scored a number that left Mr Adarsh "shocked" - Rs 20 crores was scored on Monday alone. The film opened across 2,000 screens in India. "Avengers: Infinity War continues its DREAM RUN... Mon biz is a SHOCKER... That too on 2000 screens... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr. Total: Rs 114.82 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: Rs 147.21 cr," tweeted Mr Adarsh.

Avengers: Infinity War was also compared to Baahubali: The Conclusion, which redefined box office history in India. The film is on its way to become the highest scoring Hollywood film in India, assured Mr Adarsh: "Avengers: Infinity War is a GAME-CHANGER... Like Baahubali 2 was in 2017... Will easily surpass lifetime biz of The Jungle Book and emerge the HIGHEST GROSSING Hollywood film in India."
 
 

Avengers: Infinity War turned out to be a bigger deal than any Marvel release in India so far. In took the film just two days to beat the records of Marvel's Black Panther (Rs. 52 crore) and Thor: Ragnarok (Rs 58 Crore).

Not just in India, the superhero movie has recorded a domestic collection of over Rs $250 million, according to industry tracking site Box Office Mojo. Avengers: Infinity War released worldwide on April 27.
 

