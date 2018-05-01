Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 4: Monday's Ticket Sales Were 'Shocking'

Highlights
- The film made Rs 20 crores was scored on Monday at the Indian box office
- It collected over Rs 90 crores in the first three days
- It's on its way to become the highest scoring Hollywood film in India
Avengers: Infinity War was also compared to Baahubali: The Conclusion, which redefined box office history in India. The film is on its way to become the highest scoring Hollywood film in India, assured Mr Adarsh: "Avengers: Infinity War is a GAME-CHANGER... Like Baahubali 2 was in 2017... Will easily surpass lifetime biz of The Jungle Book and emerge the HIGHEST GROSSING Hollywood film in India."
#AvengersInfinityWar continues its DREAM RUN... Mon biz is a SHOCKER... That too on 2000 screens... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr. Total: Rs 114.82 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: Rs 147.21 cr... #Avengers#InfinityWar— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2018
#AvengersInfinityWar is a GAME-CHANGER... Like #Baahubali2 was in 2017... Will easily surpass *lifetime biz* of #TheJungleBook and emerge the HIGHEST GROSSING *Hollywood film* in India... #Avengers#InfinityWar— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2018
Not just in India, the superhero movie has recorded a domestic collection of over Rs $250 million, according to industry tracking site Box Office Mojo. Avengers: Infinity War released worldwide on April 27.