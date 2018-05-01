Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 4: Monday's Ticket Sales Were 'Shocking'

#AvengersInfinityWar continues its DREAM RUN... Mon biz is a SHOCKER... That too on 2000 screens... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr. Total: Rs 114.82 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: Rs 147.21 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar

#AvengersInfinityWar is a GAME-CHANGER... Like #Baahubali2 was in 2017... Will easily surpass *lifetime biz* of #TheJungleBook and emerge the HIGHEST GROSSING *Hollywood film* in India... #Avengers#InfinityWar