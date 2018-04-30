Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 3: Marvel Blockbuster Gets India's Biggest Opening Weekend Of 2018 With 94 Crore

Avengers: Infinity War now owns the highest opening weekend record in India beating Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" by a sizeable margin. The latest Marvel-Disney film collected Rs 32 crore on Sunday brining the opening weekend total to Rs 94 crore ("Padmaavat's" total was Rs 75 crore), reports Box Office India. Avengers: Infinity War collected Rs 31 crore on Day 1 and Rs 30 crore on Saturday. The film opened across 2,000 screens in India. "Despite there being limited growth over the weekend the trend of the film is still extraordinary as collections have gone up at many places when there was not really much scope to go up," Box Office India report stated.
Highlights
- The film has reportedly made over $270 million worldwide
- Avengers: Infinity War was made on a budget of $300 million
- In India, Infinity War had the highest opening weekend
Avengers: Infinity War is bigger than any Marvel film released in India. In two days it surpassed the collections of previous two Marvel films - Black Panther (Rs 52 crore) and Thor: Ragnarok (RS 58 Crore).
Avengers: Infinity War shattered the domestic opening weekend record of Star Wars: Force Awakens to claim the top spot. Avengers: Infinity War domestic collection is nearly $250 million, according to industry tracking site Box Office Mojo. The film, which cost $300 million to make, collected over $270 million worldwide.
Avengers: Infinity War brings together over 20 superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to fight one villain - Thanos. It features team Avengers fighting along with team Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor strange to protect Earth form the wrath of Thanos. The film opened worldwide on April 27.