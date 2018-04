Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 2: The Marvel Film Packs A Punch, Collects 30 Crore More

Highlights There was a little drop on Saturday though Infinity War has outperformed previous two Marvel films in India It's heading for a historic $240 million domestic opening weekend

After a bumper opening,proves its mettle on the second day too. The film collected a little over Rs 30 crore on Day 2, bringing the India total to Rs 61 crore, reports Box Office India. The opening day collection was 1 crore higher . "There was a little drop on Saturday but that was expected as the film got such a big opening day with very high occupancy so some places come down a little," stated Box Office India . The latest film from Marvel is high on action as an array of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe assemble to fight one enemy.box office run has Smashed records held by previous two Marvel filmsand, reports Box Office India , which released worldwide on April 27 is heading for a historic $240 million domestic opening weekend as per The Hollywood Reporter . That's second best to the opening weekend collection of($248 million). The report also stated that globally,could overshadow($541.9 million) to "land the biggest box-office launch of all time." An analyst from international tracking service ComScore said: "If any film has a shot at beating Force Awakens' record, it's Infinity War."Watch the trailer ofThe Anthony and Joe Russo-directed film features over 20 superheroes (a mix of the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange) fighting one enemy - Thanos (voiced by Josh Brolin).