Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 2: The Marvel Film Packs A Punch, Collects 30 Crore More

After a bumper opening, Avengers: Infinity War proves its mettle on the second day too. The film collected a little over Rs 30 crore on Day 2, bringing the India total to Rs 61 crore, reports Box Office India. The opening day collection was 1 crore higher. "There was a little drop on Saturday but that was expected as the film got such a big opening day with very high occupancy so some places come down a little," stated Box Office India. The latest film from Marvel is high on action as an array of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe assemble to fight one enemy. Infinity War box office run has Smashed records held by previous two Marvel films Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok, reports Box Office India.
Highlights
- There was a little drop on Saturday though
- Infinity War has outperformed previous two Marvel films in India
- It's heading for a historic $240 million domestic opening weekend
Avengers: Infinity War, which released worldwide on April 27 is heading for a historic $240 million domestic opening weekend as per The Hollywood Reporter. That's second best to the opening weekend collection of Star Wars: Force Awakens ($248 million). The report also stated that globally, Infinity War could overshadow The Fate of the Furious ($541.9 million) to "land the biggest box-office launch of all time." An analyst from international tracking service ComScore said: "If any film has a shot at beating Force Awakens' record, it's Infinity War."
Watch the trailer of Avengers: Infinity War:
Comments
The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed film features over 20 superheroes (a mix of the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange) fighting one enemy - Thanos (voiced by Josh Brolin).