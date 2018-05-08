Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 10: Marvel's Marvel Topples The Jungle Book, Now India's Top Hollywood Blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War box office collection: The film toppled the Nett box office collection of The Jungle Book in India.

Share EMAIL PRINT Avengers movie tweeted this pic (CourtesyAvengers) New Delhi: Highlights Avengers: Infinity War stands at Rs 192.28 crore Marvel film has toppled the collection of The Jungle Book Avengers: Infinity War to cross Rs 200 cr mark in few days Avengers: Infinity Warwhich is setting new records every single day. The Jungle Book and the Marvel's latest installment stands at Rs 192.28 crore. In the Indian market, The Jungle Book's Nett box office collection is Rs 188 cr (lifetime). Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#AvengersInfinityWar stands TALL and TRIUMPHANT... Emerges the HIGHEST GROSSING Hollywood film in India [NBOC]... [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 13.04 cr, Mon 4.90 cr. Total: Rs 192.28 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: Rs 246.51 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar" (sic).

#AvengersInfinityWar stands TALL and TRIUMPHANT... Emerges the HIGHEST GROSSING Hollywood film in India [NBOC]... [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 13.04 cr, Mon 4.90 cr. Total: Rs 192.28 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: Rs 246.51 cr... #Avengers#InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2018



Experts have also suggested that Avengers: Infinity War will be the first film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India. Given its box office trend, it is not much of a doubt that the Marvel movie is set to achieve the feat very soon. Despite surpassing the Nett box office collection of the Disney movie, Avengers: Infinity War still falls short by a few crores before it crosses the Gross box office collection of The Jungle Book. " While Avengers Infinity War has crossed Nett BOC of The Jungle Book, it will cross Gross BOC in few days... #AvengersInfinityWar will also be the first Hollywood film to cross Rs 200 cr mark in India [NBOC]." Taran Adarsh further tweeted.

There is no stopping for Avengers: Infinity War which is setting new records every single day. The Marvel film is ravaging all past records and stands 'tall and triumphant' as the highest Hollywood grosser in India. Yes, you heard that right! The film has toppled the Nett box office collection of The Jungle Book and the Marvel's latest installment stands at Rs 192.28 crore. In the Indian market, The Jungle Book's Nett box office collection is Rs 188 cr (lifetime). Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#AvengersInfinityWar stands TALL and TRIUMPHANT... Emerges the HIGHEST GROSSING Hollywood film in India [NBOC]... [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 13.04 cr, Mon 4.90 cr. Total: Rs 192.28 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: Rs 246.51 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar" (sic).

Experts have also suggested that Avengers: Infinity War will be the first film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India. Given its box office trend, it is not much of a doubt that the Marvel movie is set to achieve the feat very soon. Despite surpassing the Nett box office collection of the Disney movie, Avengers: Infinity War still falls short by a few crores before it crosses the Gross box office collection of The Jungle Book. " While Avengers Infinity War has crossed Nett BOC of The Jungle Book, it will cross Gross BOC in few days... #AvengersInfinityWar will also be the first Hollywood film to cross Rs 200 cr mark in India [NBOC]." Taran Adarsh further tweeted.

Avengers: Infinity War brings together 20 Marvel superhero who fight against the big bad guy Thanos. Thanos is in search of the 'Infinity Stones' with the help of which he will get all powerful and can execute his evil plans' with the snap of his fingers'.