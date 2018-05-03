Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 6: Marvel's Marvel Continues, Rs 188 Crore And Counting

#AvengersInfinityWar witnesses its first noticeable decline on Wed, yet the biz is in double digits... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr, Tue 20.34 cr, Wed 11.75 cr. Total: 146.91 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: 188.35 cr... #Avengers#InfinityWar