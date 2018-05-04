Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 7: Marvel Blockbuster Ends Week 1 With...

Highlights
- Avengers: Infinity War collected Rs 156.64 cr on week 1
- The film is speculated to topple The Jungle Book collection
- Avengers: Infinity War is speeding towards Rs 200 cr, says Taran Adarsh
#AvengersInfinityWar is speeding towards Rs 200 cr mark [NBOC]... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr, Tue 20.34 cr, Wed 11.75 cr, Thu 9.73 cr. Total: Rs 156.64 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: Rs 200.82 cr... #Avengers#InfinityWar— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 4 May 2018
Given the superlative hype around the film, it had the highest opening weekend in India (at Rs. 94 crore). The Marvel movie within three days of its release also surpassed the collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed "Padmaavat".
#AvengersInfinityWar has a HISTORIC Week 1... Sets new benchmarks for Hollywood films in India... The SENSATIONAL numbers reaffirm the fact that well-made entertainment-driven films will always be the first choice of moviegoers... #Avengers#InfinityWar— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 4 May 2018
Avengers: Infinity War is a treat for Marvel fans since 20 superheroes have teamed up from Avengers, Guardians of Galaxy and Doctor Strange to fight against the big bad guy Thanos.