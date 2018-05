Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 7: Marvel Blockbuster Ends Week 1 With...

Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 7: A poster of the film (CourtesyAvengers)

Highlights Avengers: Infinity War collected Rs 156.64 cr on week 1 The film is speculated to topple The Jungle Book collection Avengers: Infinity War is speeding towards Rs 200 cr, says Taran Adarsh

#AvengersInfinityWar is speeding towards Rs 200 cr mark [NBOC]... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr, Tue 20.34 cr, Wed 11.75 cr, Thu 9.73 cr. Total: Rs 156.64 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: Rs 200.82 cr... #Avengers#InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 4 May 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar has a HISTORIC Week 1... Sets new benchmarks for Hollywood films in India... The SENSATIONAL numbers reaffirm the fact that well-made entertainment-driven films will always be the first choice of moviegoers... #Avengers#InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 4 May 2018

is witnessing a dream run worldwide and fans are thronging the theatres to witness their favourite Marvel heroes taking over the bad guy Thanos. Despite a significant decline in collection on Wednesday and Thursday,managed to rake in a whopping Rs 156.64 crore by the end of the first week. On Thursday, the Marvel instalment collected Rs 9.73 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "is speeding towards Rs 200 cr mark [NBOC]... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr, Tue 20.34 cr, Wed 11.75 cr, Thu 9.73 cr. Total: Rs 156.64 cr Nett BOC. India biz... Gross BOC: Rs 200.82 cr," tweeted Taran Adarsh.is perhaps the first film to witness such an overwhelming response in the Indian market and is speculated to topple the box office collection ofwhich stands at Rs 188 crore. It is cruising its way to the Rs 200 crore mark and if it happens,will the first Hollywood film to achieve the feat in India.Given the superlative hype around the film, it had the highest opening weekend in India (at Rs. 94 crore). The Marvel movie within three days of its release also surpassed the collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed Taran Adarsh further tweeted: "has a HISTORIC Week 1. Sets new benchmarks for Hollywood films in India.The SENSATIONAL numbers reaffirm the fact that well-made entertainment-driven films will always be the first choice of moviegoers."is a treat for Marvel fans since 20 superheroes have teamed up fromandto fight against the big bad guy Thanos.