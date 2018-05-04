Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 7: Marvel Blockbuster Ends Week 1 With...

Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 7: Marvel movie manages to collect a whopping Rs 156 crore during week 1

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 04, 2018 18:53 IST
Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 7: A poster of the film (CourtesyAvengers)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Avengers: Infinity War collected Rs 156.64 cr on week 1
  2. The film is speculated to topple The Jungle Book collection
  3. Avengers: Infinity War is speeding towards Rs 200 cr, says Taran Adarsh
Avengers: Infinity War is witnessing a dream run worldwide and fans are thronging the theatres to witness their favourite Marvel heroes taking over the bad guy Thanos. Despite a significant decline in collection on Wednesday and Thursday, Avengers: Infinity War managed to rake in a whopping Rs 156.64 crore by the end of the first week. On Thursday, the Marvel instalment collected Rs 9.73 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Avengers: Infinity War is speeding towards Rs 200 cr mark [NBOC]... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr, Tue 20.34 cr, Wed 11.75 cr, Thu 9.73 cr. Total: Rs 156.64 cr Nett BOC. India biz... Gross BOC: Rs 200.82 cr," tweeted Taran Adarsh. Avengers: Infinity War is perhaps the first film to witness such an overwhelming response in the Indian market and is speculated to topple the box office collection of The Jungle Book which stands at Rs 188 crore. It is cruising its way to the Rs 200 crore mark and if it happens, Avengers: Infinity War will the first Hollywood film to achieve the feat in India.
 

Given the superlative hype around the film, it had the highest opening weekend in India (at Rs. 94 crore). The Marvel movie within three days of its release also surpassed the collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed "Padmaavat".

Comments
Taran Adarsh further tweeted: "Avengers: Infinity War has a HISTORIC Week 1. Sets new benchmarks for Hollywood films in India.The SENSATIONAL numbers reaffirm the fact that well-made entertainment-driven films will always be the first choice of moviegoers."
 

Avengers: Infinity War is a treat for Marvel fans since 20 superheroes have teamed up from Avengers, Guardians of Galaxy and Doctor Strange to fight against the big bad guy Thanos.

AvengersAvengers Infinity War Box Office Collection

