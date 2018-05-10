Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 12 - First Hollywood Film To Make Over 200 Crore In India

Avengers: Infinity War is doing record-breaking business across the sphere and in the Indian market as well. The Marvel movie is recreating box office history. Within two weeks of its release, Avengers: Infinity War has not only surpassed the collection of The Jungle Book but has also become the first Hollywood film in India to cruise past Rs 200 crore mark. On the film's extraordinary feat, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C... Rs 200 cr and counting... Avengers Infinity War [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 13.04 cr, Mon 4.90 cr, Tue 4.31 cr, Wed 3.80 cr. Total: Rs 200.39 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: Rs 256.91 cr... Avengers Infinity War"(sic).
H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C... Rs 200 cr and counting... #AvengersInfinityWar [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 13.04 cr, Mon 4.90 cr, Tue 4.31 cr, Wed 3.80 cr. Total: Rs 200.39 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: Rs 256.91 cr... #Avengers#InfinityWar— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2018
The Top 2 HIGHEST GROSSING Hollywood films in India - #AvengersInfinityWar and #TheJungleBook - have a commonality... Disney India... That's a standout achievement!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2018
Avengers: Infinity War opened to a whopping collection of Rs 30 crore, making it 2018's biggest opening in India. Trade pundits had predicted phenomenal collections for the film and much like their predictions, the film continues to do rake in brilliant numbers. "Infinity War has a must-see factor built on the concept of bringing together of an almost unimaginable array of top Marvel characters in one enormous cinematic extravaganza," a ComScore analyst had said. The latest Marvel franchise is a treat for superhero fans as it brings together the superheroes of The Avengers, Doctor Strange and Guardians Of The Galaxy.
To celebrate the grand success of the Avengers: Infinity War, the cast of the film got matching tattoos recently. Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) have got similar tattoos (which the team's logo), photos of which have been shared by Robert Downey on Instagram.
After several Avenger heroes turned to dust as Thanos snapped his fingures, fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of Avengers 4 in the hope to see resurrected superheros.