Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection - Biggest Opening Weekend Beating Force Awakens

Congratulations, Avengers. You're the new modern box-office champ. Disney/Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War had a domestic debut of $250 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, as published by the industry tracking site Box Office Mojo.That tops the $247.9 million North American opening of 2015'sbefore adjusting for inflation. (Worth noting: Final numbers are due Monday, which could yet shrink or increase the Marvel movie's gap.)In February, Disney/Marvel'sopened to $202 million.Disney, which owns both the Star Wars franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the distributor of five of the only six films to debut domestically north of $200 million, includingand. The only non-Disney film on the list is Universal's Infinity War's worldwide opening of $630 million is the biggest ever (not adjusted for inflation), easily outdistancing' opening global take ($542 million) last year. (c) 2018, The Washington Post