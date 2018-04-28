Avengers: Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 1 - A 'Marvel'ous Start With Rs 30 Crore And Counting

Marvel's new film Avengers: Infinity War has collected over Rs 30 crore at the Indian box office on the opening day - making it 2018's biggest opening in India. The film, which features all the supeheros of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), had a higher occupancy on day one than Bahubali - The Conclusion, the success story of which needs no retelling. A Box Office India report stated: "There has been no Hollywood film that has even reached 15 crore nett before this film so it's almost double their best in India." Avengers: Infinity War released in India two weeks ahead of USA and other European countries.
Trade pundits have predicted a grand opening weekend for this mega film, which have been directed Joe and Anthony Russo. According to International tracking service ComScore, Infinity War, which cost $300 million to make, is aiming for a domestic opening at around $230 million opening. That would still be less than Star Wars: Force Awakens' $248 million weekend. A ComScore analyst said: "If any film has a shot at beating Force Awakens' record, it's Infinity War."
"Infinity War has a must-see factor built on the concept of bringing together of an almost unimaginable array of top Marvel characters in one enormous cinematic extravaganza," the analyst added.
In Infinity War the Avengers fight along with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to fight one enemy - Thanos (voiced by Josh Brolin). The Avengers comprises Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Vision (Paul Bettany), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
