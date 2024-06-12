Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha New Poster: Just Jimmy Shergill Third Wheeling Ajay Devgn And Tabu

A still from the poster. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

The makers of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha shared a brand new poster of the film on Wednesday. The poster features the film's lead actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The poster also features Jimmy Shergill. The trailer of the film will release on Thursday. The caption on the poster shared by Tabu and Ajay Devgn read, "Bound by fate. Defined by love! #AuronMeinKahanDumTha Trailer Out Tomorrow! In cinemas on 5th July." Ajay Devgn and Tabu have starred in multiple films together. The actors have worked together in films like Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Haqeeqat, Vijaypath, Thakshak, Bholaa and the Drishyam series of films, to name a few.

Check out the poster of the film here:

Last month, sharing the teaser on social media, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Dushman the hum hi apne (we were our own enemy). .... #AuronMeinKahanDumTha. #AMKDT Teaser out now. In cinemas 5th July, 2024." The teaser begins with a voiceover from Ajay Devgn and a Holi montage, where he can't take his eyes off Tabu. As soon as the two hug, the scene transitions to a fight sequence of sorts, presumably set in a differently timeline (going by the different look that Ajay sports). The description on the YouTube video read, "Unveiling the first glimpse of a timeless love story." This is what Ajay Devgn posted:

Directed by, Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari. The film is slated to release on July 5 this year.