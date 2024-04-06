Athiya Shetty Makes First Public Appearance Amid Pregnancy Rumours. See Photos

Athiya Shetty pictured at an event in Mumbai.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23, 2023, after dating for nearly four years. Several reports stating that the couple expecting their first child, have been doing the rounds on the Internet. Speculation arose when Suniel Shetty inadvertently hinted at Athiya's possible pregnancy. Amid the pregnancy rumours, Athiya Shetty made her first public appearance. On Friday, Athiya Shetty attended an event in Mumbai, accompanied by her brother Ahaan. The Mubarakan star sported a stylish ensemble, pairing a crop top with boyfriend-fit denim bottoms and an oversized beige jacket.

Completing her look with open tresses and gold accessories, Athiya looked pretty. Meanwhile, Ahaan Shetty opted for a beige jacket paired with bottoms. Viral videos captured Athiya jumping with joy.

Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit co-judge the dance reality show Dance Deewane, which recently aired a special episode featuring grandparents. During the show, host Bharti Singh quizzed Suniel about his future role as a grandfather, prompting playful banter. Suniel's said that he is ready to take on the role of a grandfather. He stated, "Yes, next season when I come, I will be walking on the stage like a Nana."

A source close to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul told HT, "There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel's nana remark was said in jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all. It was a fun conversation, Suniel said it as a joke. Now, even he is surprised how his comment has been perceived by everyone. In fact, he didn't want this buzz at all. It was unintentional. Several people haven't seen the whole clip and are just assuming based on the reactions by social media users. He is shocked by all this."