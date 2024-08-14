At <I>The Good Half</I> Premiere, Nick Jonas' Plus One Was The Usual Suspect - Wife Priyanka Chopra. See Pics

Advertisement

At The Good Half Premiere, Nick Jonas' Plus One Was The Usual Suspect - Wife Priyanka Chopra. See Pics

The couple recently returned to the United States after Priyanka finished filming The Bluff in Australia

Read Time: 2 mins
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra pictured together.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra pictured together.
New Delhi:

Nick Jonas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Good Half. On Tuesday, he attended the film's premiere with the usual suspect - his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra. The screening was held at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. The couple recently returned to the United States after Priyanka finished filming The Bluff in Australia. At the premiere, they walked hand-in-hand. Priyanka looked stunning in a shimmery gold and black lace ensemble, while Nick looked suave in a beige blazer and matching trousers. 

Photo Credit: AFP

Photo Credit: AFP

Nick Jonas was also joined by co-stars Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp, David Arquette, Matt Walsh, Elizabeth Shue and Ryan Bergara. Mimi Gianopulos and her husband Brett Ryland, who wrote the film inspired by his own experiences, along with the film's director, Robert Schwartzman were also present at the premiere.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Bluff. The film is directed by Frank E Flowers. The actress will also be seen in Heads Of State. The film is helmed by y director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. Additionally, she announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.

The Good Half Premiere, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
