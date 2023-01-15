At Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai's Birthday Bash, Shraddha Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure And Others

Asha Bhosle, Zanai Bhosle, Shraddha Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure pictured at the birthday bash in Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle celebrated her birthday with family and friends in Khar, Mumbai, on Saturday. Party was attended by her grandmother Asha Bhosle and celebs such as Shraddha Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure and her family, Jackie Shroff and singer Zara Khan. Zanai looked pretty in a sequin emerald green gown. The birthday girl greeted the paparazzi and happily posed for the cameras. Asha Bhosle looked pretty in an off-white floral print saree and happily posed with her granddaughter outside the party venue. Check out the pictures below:

Shraddha Kapoor arrived at the birthday party in a yellow short dress and happily posed for the shutterbugs. She also accompanied birthday Zanai for the photos.

Padmini Kolhapure looked pretty in an all-black ensemble. Her son Priyaank Sharma and daughter-in-law Shaza Morani were also pictured at the bash.

Siddhanth Kapoor waved at the shutterbugs.

Jackie Shroff and singer Zahrah S Khan were also pictured at the bash.

Zanai Bhosle is often spotted spending quality with her grandmother Asha Bhosle. On the veteran singer's 89th birthday, Zanai shared a throwback video of herself sharing the stage with her grandmother and singing her hit song Tu Tu Hai Wahi at an event. Sharing the video, he wrote a poem in Hindi. An excerpt from her poem read, "Har insaan chaahta hai ki voh aapki tarah gaa sake, Aapne aavaz toh de di mujhe, Lekin pechaan banana bhi sikhiya. (Everyone wants to sing in their own terms. I am blessed with your voice but you have taught me how to make my own mark)."

Zanai Bhosle is Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle is daughter.

