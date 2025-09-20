Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma To Receive Zubeen Garg's Body In Delhi

Celebrated Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg died in a freak accident in Singapore while scuba diving. The 52-year-old Assamese singer was in Singapore for the 4th North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20 and 21.

The government of Assam has released an official statement declaring three days of state mourning from September 20 to 22. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also shared an update on X that he will be going to Delhi later today to receive Zubeen Garg's body.

I will be going to Delhi later today to receive our beloved Zubeen's mortal remains from Singapore. From there we will immediately bring him back to Guwahati , hopefully by 6 am. pic.twitter.com/16Puubfd0T — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2025

The official post by the Government of Assam read, "The Government of Assam expresses deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Shri Zubeen Garg, eminent singer, filmmaker and cultural icon. State mourning has been declared from 20th to 22nd September. During this period, there will be no official entertainment, dinners, or ceremonial functions."

"Seva Saptah programmes that involve ceremonial events or distribution of benefits are postponed as a mark of respect. However, service-oriented activities such as health camps, Nikshay Mitra support for TB patients, and plantation will continue. @himantabiswa, @CMOfficeAssam, @diprassam," concluded the post.

Post-Mortem Update On Zubeen Garg's Death

The post-mortem of popular singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore, has been completed, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Saturday.

Sarma shared the update on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing, "Update - The post-mortem of our beloved Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore. His mortal remains are now being handed over to the accompanying team - Shri Shekar Jothi Goswami, Shri Sandeepan Garg, and Shri Siddharth Sharma (Manager) - in the presence of officers from the Indian Embassy."

About Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg was one of Assam's most popular cultural icons, known for his songs in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi. He rose to nationwide fame with the hit track Ya Ali from the film Gangster and went on to deliver several other popular numbers, including Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3. Garg had also worked extensively in Assamese films as a singer, actor and director. Some of his hits included Kanchanjunga, Mission China, Dinabandhu, and Mon Jai.

The Government of Assam has expressed its deep sorrow over the death of singer Zubeen Garg. They have declared state mourning from September 20-22 and also announced that there will be no "official entertainments, dinners, or ceremonial functions" during this period.

