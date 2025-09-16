Ashneer Grover's <i>Rise & Fall</i> Outshines Salman Khan's <i>Bigg Boss 19</i> In TRP

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is creating its usual buzz this season. However, this year it faces tough competition, as Ashneer Grover's Rise & Fall has dethroned Bigg Boss 19 on OTT platforms. Although Rise & Fall has been streaming for only a week, it has surpassed Bigg Boss in BARC ratings for OTT viewership. While it is winning hearts with higher TRP ratings on OTT, Bigg Boss 19 still holds the upper hand on television.

What's Happening

During the weekend power play round on Rise & Fall, Ashneer Grover informed the contestants about the reality show's impressive performance.

He said, "Our sponsors are increasing. This means more money is coming in. More revenue comes while the show is running. We became the number one show last week." Ashneer credited the high TRP to Pawan Singh. Since its inception, the show has often been compared to Bigg Boss.

Ashneer Grover's show started just a week ago and is providing stiff competition to Bigg Boss in BARC ratings.

Last week, Bigg Boss 19 recorded a 1.2 TVR, ranking 12th in ratings.

While Rise & Fall thrives on OTT, it faces challenges on television, as Sony TV is losing the TRP battle to Colors, the channel airing Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 and Rise & Fall are constantly pitted against each other due to their similar formats.

Bigg Boss 19 may have lower TRP ratings, but it generates massive online buzz.

Ashneer Grover's Rise & Fall boasts a strong OTT presence and a smarter format that keeps the audience hooked.

Rise & Fall raked in a solid 3.8 million viewers in its first week, beating Bigg Boss OTT 2's debut numbers which was 2.4 million.

Ashneer Grover's Earlier Dig at Salman Khan

During Rise & Fall's promotions, Ashneer Grover took a dig at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.

He told News18, "Reality shows have to be about the contestants. Fortunately or unfortunately, in India, we've had a very big show with a very big superstar. It's become more about him than the contestants. Who's putting in the hours? Bhai, aap to ek weekend mein aa rahe ho. (Brother, you only come on the weekends.) The ones grinding 24/7 are the contestants."

About Rise & Fall

The reality show follows a high-stakes format called "Rulers vs Workers" and features a diverse group of contestants.

Alongside Pawan Singh, the participants include Kiku Sharda, Arbaz Patel, Aditya Narayan, Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit, Noorin Sha, Bali, Aarush Bhola, Arjun Bijlani, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aahana Kumara, and Kubbra Sait.

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Along with Amaal Mallik, contestants such as Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, and others are competing for the trophy.

In A Nutshell

While Rise & Fall races ahead in BARC ratings on OTT, Bigg Boss 19 continues to lead on television, including prime-time slots on channels like Sony TV and Colors India, where the shows are aired.

