<i>Big Boss 19</i> Contestant Tanya Mittal Says "Aishwarya Rai <i>Se Zyaada Sundar Main Hoon</i>", Old Video Goes Viral Again

Tanya Mittal is one of the Big Boss contestants this season who has managed to be in the limelight consistently. From her in-house clashes to making several remarks that came across as arrogant to viewers, she has been adding on to the drama in the Big Boss household.

Now, an old clip from 2022 featuring Tanya Mittal has again gone viral online, where she is heard calling herself more beautiful than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

What's Happening

Tanya Mittal not only stated that she is way more beautiful than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but she also shed light on her journey, studies and dreams as she spoke about her experience on the YouTube channel Josh Talks.

Tanya Mittal said, "Main Aishwarya Rai se zyaada sundar hoon. Mummy papa ke paas jaati thi aur mummy sure thi ki kuch problem hai mujhme. I am from a Baniya family; rules are set for girls in a Baniya family. You can't step out after 6 PM. Don't speak to men on your phone, and don't learn anything except cooking in your life. So I took up the challenge of becoming beautiful and started a new journey. On that journey, I represented India and won the Miss Asia crown, which India won for the first time in 12 years."

She added, "This is why when people ask me how far I have studied, I confidently tell them I am a 12th pass, I have not done graduation."

The 29-year-old further revealed, "Today I am a millionaire in India. I run my own company, which employs more than 350 people. I have won more than 400 awards and am constantly moving forward. To reach this point, I worked hard day and night, without taking a single day off, not even a single Sunday."

She further revealed about the struggles she faced with her education, "I was forced to study PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths). I somehow passed school, but left college. I was standing at the gate of my college hostel when my father said, either go inside or live on the road. I had no option. I struggled a lot in architecture for two years. There too, I used to have strange dreams that I was buying the entire University from the Chancellor. I used to call my mother every day and tell her to take me away from here, but no one listened to me. One day, I prayed to God to take my life, but luck was such that my life did not end. Then I packed my bag and went home. There, my father slapped me and said that learn to cook in 6 months, then I will get you married."

Tanya Mittal In Big Boss 19

From her saree choices to her statements about age and calling her house better than 7-star hotels, Tanya Mittal has kept audiences talking about her Big Boss stint.

Her fights with Ashnoor Kaur also became a recurring talking point. Tanya called her "badtameez" and "ungrateful," pointing out their age gap and adding that Ashnoor was "10 years younger."

Tanya Mittal's influencer image has also been questioned. On one hand, she said on the show that neither she nor her mother knows how to cook. On the other hand, an old video of her confidently talking about cooking skills has been circulating online. The Internet is not impressed with her contradictory statements.

In A Nutshell

As Tanya Mittal continues to grab eyeballs in Big Boss 19, some old video clips are making the rounds online where her remarks are being scrutinised. The latest was where she compared her beauty to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and called herself a lot more beautiful.

