<I>Rise And Fall</I>: Amid Anjali Raghav Row, Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Offers Film To Akriti Negi, "<i>Maine 250 Se Zyada...</i>"

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has joined the reality show Rise And Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover. His participation comes shortly after he faced major backlash for allegedly inappropriately touching actress Anjali Raghav during a promotional event in Lucknow for their song Saiya Seva Kare.

What's Happening

In the show's premiere episode on Saturday, Pawan Singh was seen interacting with Splitsvilla X5 winner Akriti Negi.

During their conversation, Akriti shared that she had never worked in films despite wanting the opportunity. She said, "Movie nahi kiya. Mann hai, lekin abhi tak woh chance nahi mila."

Pawan Singh then offered her a role. When Akriti asked, "Aap humko denge? Sacchi?" he responded confidently, "Maine 250 se zyada filmein ki hain."

About Rise And Fall

The reality show follows a high-stakes format called "Rulers vs Workers" and features a diverse group of contestants.

Along with Pawan Singh, the participants include Kiku Sharda, Arbaz Patel, Aditya Narayan, Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit, Noorin Sha, Bali, Aarush Bhola, Arjun Bijlani, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aahana Kumara, and Kubbra Sait.

Pawan Singh And Anjali Raghav's Controversy

However, Pawan Singh's entry into the show has been clouded by the recent controversy with Anjali Raghav. A video surfaced in which he was seen touching Anjali's waist during the event. Following this, the actress strongly condemned his actions and announced that she would no longer work in the Bhojpuri film industry.

On August 31, Singh issued a public apology on his Instagram story, stating, "Anjali ji, I wasn't able to see your live due to my busy schedule. When I came to know about it, I felt bad. I had no wrong intention towards you because we are artists. Despite this, if you have been hurt by any of my behaviour, I am sorry."

