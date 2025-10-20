Actor Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Files Nomination From Karakat

Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, filed her nomination as an Independent candidate today from the Karakat Assembly constituency. Her move came days after her husband declared that he would not contest the Bihar assembly election and would continue as a "true soldier" of the BJP.

As Jyoti Singh filed her nomination, a large crowd of locals came to show their support. "The people of Karakat developed a close connection with Jyoti Singh when she campaigned for Pawan Singh during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," her father Rambabu Singh said.

Her move to contest the polls as an Independent came days after her meeting with election strategist-turned politician Prashant Kishor. No details of the meeting, however, were not available.

Jyoti Singh, the second wife of Pawan Singh, had accused him of infidelity and a rfow over this and allied matters has been on for days. Then with the election inching closer, the two were fighting over who would contest.