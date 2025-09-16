Alia Bhatt Reacts To Viral Gemini's "Hug My Younger Self" AI Trend: "Sometimes We Just Have To..."

Social media has a new AI trend going viral online, and now Alia Bhatt has also reacted to it. It is Google Gemini's Nano Banana feature called the "Hug My Younger Self" trend, which creates a portrait image of the present self hugging the younger self.

What's Happening

The popular "Hug My Younger Self" AI trend on social media has excited Internet users as they see their present selves embracing their younger selves.

Alia Bhatt shared an adorable snap of her embracing her younger version and wrote, "Sometimes we just have to reach out and hug our inner 8-year-old. Thank you for this one."

She added, "I can't (crying emoji). The younger one would be so proud today."

AI-Generated "Hug My Younger Self" Pictures Of Other Celebrities

Yesterday, Prajakta Koli shared an image of her giving a trophy to her younger self. Created using the same viral Gemini's Nano Banana feature, she captioned it, "OMG."

There have also been pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sushmita Sen hugging their younger selves or celebrating victories with their present and childhood versions combined. The actors have not reacted to these.

The Ongoing Personality Protection Rights Controversy

This viral trend comes at a time when several celebrities have called out the misuse of their names, images, and AI-generated content online.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently went to court to raise concerns about obscene AI-generated content being circulated online without her permission or knowledge, thus tarnishing her image. Soon after, Abhishek Bachchan filed a petition on similar grounds, stating that fake images and content were being used online to sell merchandise. The Delhi High Court ruled in their favour.

Karan Johar filed a similar plea, stating that his identity and goodwill, built over years in the entertainment industry, were being diluted by the unauthorised use of his name, images, and attributes. The court observed that these elements were closely tied to his professional associations and deserved protection.

Speaking about the unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's image, name, and more, Janhvi shared her concerns about manipulated images online.

"I think security is extremely important. I don't go into the legal or technical details, but I know that many fake images are on social media. Sometimes even media portals share them," she said at the trailer launch of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

What Are Personality Rights?

Advocate Daksha Kumar, a Supreme Court lawyer and Managing Partner at JurAce Legal LLP, recently spoke to NDTV and explained 'Personality Rights' as an individual's "VIP pass" to their own identity.

Explaining the concept, he drew a simple analogy, "Think of personality rights as your identity's VIP pass. They give you the exclusive right to control and profit from your own image, voice, and name. It's about protecting who you are. Now, this is different from other IP rights."

He added, "Copyrights are for the things you create, like a book or a song-your 'work product.' Trademarks are for a brand, like a logo. But personality rights are for you-your personal brand. It's the difference between owning your artwork and owning your face."

AI Version: Hollywood Legends Hugging Younger And Older Selves

Back in 2024, a heartwarming video created using AI went viral online. The video featured montages of iconic Hollywood celebrities embracing both their younger and older selves in a virtual hug.

This sentimental journey through time included Hollywood A-listers such as Mel Gibson, Eminem, Keanu Reeves, Julia Roberts, Michael Jackson, Tom Hanks, and Will Smith. The AI technology seamlessly blended footage from various stages of their careers, creating a moving and nostalgic experience for viewers.

In A Nutshell

Several AI-generated pictures made using the "Hug My Younger Self" trend by Google Gemini's Nano Banana feature have gone viral online. From Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, to Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, snaps of their present selves hugging their past selves have surfaced online. Alia Bhatt has reacted warmly to her version.

