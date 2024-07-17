AI Creates Viral Sensation: Hollywood Legends Hugging Their Younger And Older Versions

The video features iconic Hollywood celebrities embracing both their younger and older selves.

A heartwarming video created using artificial intelligence (AI) has captured the hearts of internet users worldwide. The video features montages of iconic Hollywood celebrities embracing both their younger and older selves in a virtual hug.

This sentimental journey through time includes Hollywood A-listers like Mel Gibson, Eminem, Keanu Reeves, Julia Roberts, Michael Jackson, Tom Hanks, and Will Smith. The AI technology seamlessly blends footage from various stages of their careers, creating a moving and nostalgic experience for viewers.

Watch the video here:



The video's virality is likely due to its ability to evoke a sense of wonder and connection. Seeing these stars interact with their younger and older selves prompts viewers to reflect on their own life journeys and the passage of time.

The specific AI technology behind the video is not yet known, but it shows a significant advancement in the field. The ability to create such realistic and emotionally charged content has the potential to revolutionise the entertainment industry and beyond.



A few years ago, a similar post featuring images of Hollywood stars at different ages went viral on Reddit.

The post showcased side-by-side comparisons of celebrities in their youth and later years, capturing the interest and admiration of many users.