Kiku Sharda Recalls When He Didn't Pick Up His Mother's Last Call Before She Died: "I Was In US And Thought..."

In the latest episode of the reality show Rise And Fall, Kiku Sharda opened up about a tragic chapter of his life. His reaction came after contestant Sangeeta Phogat exited the show midway following the death of her father-in-law.

What's Happening

Triggered by the incident, Kiku Sharda opened up about the time when he lost his mother.

"I was in the US two years back and my mother passed away. You take time to come to terms, you are at the airport, you are an actor, and people keep coming to you for photos."

He cries and adds, "I didn't answer her last phone call, I was in America, I thought I would call her tomorrow since I was busy, and the next day she was not there. 45 days later, my father died; he couldn't handle the loss. After a certain age, your partner is irreplaceable. I don't know about everyone's life, but please be close to your loved ones, spend time with them, call them, stay in touch."

Background

Kiku Sharda was in the headlines as reports suggested he had left The Great Indian Kapil Show following a fallout with Krushna Abhishek.

In a collaborative Instagram post with Krushna, Kiku shared a black-and-white picture of the two in comic style with the caption: "A never-ending story."

He captioned it, "Yeh bandhan... kabhi nahi tootega! (This bond will never break). The 'fight' was a prank only. Don't fall for all this gossip and rumours that I've left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I'll always be a part of the show and this parivaar."

He added, "Toh yeh sab chhodo aur jao Netflix pe show dekho - sirf 3 episode baaki hain."

Kiku Sharda is a regular on Kapil Sharma's Netflix talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show.