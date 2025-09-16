When Katrina Kaif Said She Wants Her Kids To Experience "Being With Both Parents" After Being Raised Without A Father

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to become parents. Although the couple have not made any official announcement, NDTV has learnt that the baby is due in October-November. Amid the buzz, an old interview of Katrina Kaif has resurfaced, in which she spoke about family, upbringing, and how she always missed the presence of a father figure.

In a 2019 conversation with Filmfare, Katrina Kaif opened up about the absence of a father figure during her childhood. Raised by her mother, Suzanne Turquotte, after her parents' separation, Katrina said, "Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents."

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor admitted that she felt the lack of paternal support during difficult phases of her life. "Each time I've gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have a strong fatherly support from a male figure, who loves you unconditionally."

Katrina, who has seven siblings, once asked her mother how she managed to raise such a big family on her own.

"I asked her what were you thinking when you had so many children and how did you do it on your own. But in the last few years, what my mum had to say about life has been much more helpful to me. It bears more weight. Now that you can see things from a distance, you realise it must have been tough for her."

How Vicky Kaushal Reacted to Pregnancy Rumours Earlier

Speculation about Katrina's pregnancy has been circulating on social media for months.

During the trailer launch of Bad Newz, released in July 2024, Vicky Kaushal was asked about the ongoing pregnancy buzz around Katrina Kaif.

Vicky said, "As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz, and when we are ready with the good news, we will share it with you)."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 at the picturesque locale of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding of Katrina and Vicky was attended by their close ones. The couple keeps their fans engaged through their Instagram posts as they celebrate love and togetherness on special occasions.