Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's Wedding Video Is Love, Actually

A still from a video shared on Instagram. (courtesy: artisingh5)

Actress Arti Singh married businessman Dipak Chauhan on Thursday (April 25). Recently, Arti Singh shared her wedding video on Instagram and it is truly captivating. The video features precious moments from the couple's wedding. From exchanging garlands to taking pheras, the video beautifully captures all the special moments from Arti's big day. It also shows Arti Singh walking down the aisle along with her bridesmen. We also caught glimpses of Arti's best friend Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu getting emotional after seeing Arti as a bride. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are also seen shedding happy tears.

Arti Singh looks resplendent in a red bridal lehenga featuring heavy embroidery. The ensemble was adorned with stones, crystals and studs. Arti Singh completed her look with a red chooda, matha patti, nath (nose ring), kaleeras and a heavy kundan neckpiece. Her long, sleek hair was tied in a tight braid with parandas. Dipak Chauhan, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a white sherwani.

Captioning the video, Arti Singh wrote, "Arti..Deepak bina adhoori…Aur jab dono mil jaayein..Toh Ishwer muskuraake aashirwaad dete hain…Iss shubh milan ke shubh avsar per..Aapki blessings ka intzaar rahega (Arti is incomplete without Dipak and when both of them meet, then even god smiles and gives blessings. On the special occasion, we will look forward to your blessings.)" Take a look at the post below.

A few days ago, several photos and videos from Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's temple wedding did the rounds on the Internet. In one of the videos, Arti Singh is seen walking down the aisle in a pink satin saree. Another video offers a glimpse of Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan partaking in sacred rituals like gathbandhan and the sindoor ceremony. Arti Singh is seen shedding happy tears while performing the rituals.

For the temple wedding, Arti Singh opted for a pink saree paired with a matching blouse. She accessorised her look with a heavy matha patti, a gold neckpiece, and golden kaleeras. Dipak Chauhan, on the other hand, wore a white sherwani. Following the wedding, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan stepped out for a photo-op. The newlyweds posed for the shutterbugs and distributed sweets. They also thanked the lensmen for capturing their special moments.

The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Among the attendees were Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Arbaaz Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta and Ankit Gupta among others.