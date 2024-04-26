Trending: Just Some Beautiful Pics Of Bride Arti Singh From Her Wedding

Arti Singh shared this image. (courtesy: artisingh5)

Actress Arti Singh married businessman Dipak Chauhan on Thursday (April 25). Recently, Arti Singh shared her first post after the wedding. The actress shared her solo picture from her bridal photoshoot on Instagram. In the photos, Arti Singh looks resplendent in a red bridal lehenga featuring heavy embroidery. The ensemble was adorned with stones, crystals and studs. Arti Singh completed her look with red chooda, matha patti, nath (nose ring), kaleeras and a heavy kundan neckpiece. Her long, sleek hair was tied in a tight braid with parandas. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Dulhan. #DipakKiArti"

Earlier today, several photos and videos from Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's temple wedding did the rounds on the Internet. In one of the videos, Arti Singh is seen walking down the aisle in a resplendent pink satin saree. Another video offers a glimpse of Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan partaking in sacred rituals like gathbandhan and the sindoor ceremony. Arti Singh is seen shedding happy tears while performing the rituals.

For the temple wedding, Arti Singh opted for a pink saree paired with a matching blouse. She accessorised her look with a heavy matha patti, a gold neckpiece, and golden kaleeras. Dipak Chauhan, on the other hand, wore a white sherwani. Following the wedding, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan stepped out for a photo-op. The newlyweds posed for the shutterbugs and distributed sweets. They also thanked the lensmen for capturing their special moments.

The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Among the attendees were Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Arbaaz Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta and Ankit Gupta among others.

Opening up about her marriage, Arti Singh told ETimes TV that it is a "purely arranged marriage." She said, "It's purely an arranged marriage. There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November. However, we didn't move forward until both our families approved of our union. On January 1, Dipak proposed marriage to me with a ring at my guruji's temple in Delhi and I said yes. I consider that moment as my engagement," she said.