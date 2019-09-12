Arpita Khan Sharma's Family Pic With Aayush Sharma And Son Ahil Is Just Too Cute

Arpita Khan Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: arpitakhansharma)

If you are having a dull day, this adorable family picture of Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma with husband Aayush Sharma and little son Ahil will definately bring a smile on your face. What makes the photo more special is Ahil's million dollar smile. In the photo, Aayush can be seen smiling at his son while Arpita can be seen looking at the camera. Sharing the monochrome picture, Arpita Khan captioned it: "Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life." Arpita Khan Sharma married actor Aayush Sharma in the year 2014. The couple welcomed Ahil in 2016. Take a look at their oh-so-adorable family photo:

Arpita's social media posts frequently feature Ahil with his mamu Salman and nanu Salim Khan. A few months ago, she shared a video, in which Salim could be seen celebrating Ahil's birthday. "Nanu celebrating Ahil's Birthday!" Arpita wrote. ICYMI, check out the video here:

Previously, she shared a really sweet picture of herself hugging Salman Khan and Ahil. Arpita captioned it: "My life in one frame. My brother and my son. Thank you god, for the choicest blessing."

Arpita's Instagram posts also feature loved-up posts with her husband. In July, she made a trip down the memory lane and fished out a photo from their wedding album. "Innocence. #throwback #weddingtime #pheras," she wrote.

Aayush Sharma made his debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's LoveYatri in 2018. He will next be seen in Karan Butani's Kwatha, in which he will share screen space with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle.

