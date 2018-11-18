Arpita Khan Sharma's Anniversary Post For Ayush Sharma: 'I Am Blessed To Have A Partner Like You'

Arpita Khan Sharma with Ayush Sharma (Courtesy arpitakhansharma)

"A great marriage is not when a perfect couple comes together; it's when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences," read an excerpt from Arpita Khan Sharma's anniversary post for Aayush Sharma. Arpita and Aayush are celebrating four years of togetherness today and on this day, the former posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. "Not only are you my husband and Ahil's Pappi , you are my best friend too. Through thick and thin, happiness and sorrow. I am blessed to have a partner in crime like you. Love you very, very much Aayush Sharma. Happy Anniversary," Arpita Khan Sharma's post read. She accompanied the post with a photo of herself and Aayush.

The comments section is replete with wishes from Arpita's Instafam. Actress Shilpa Shetty also wished the couple and wrote: "Happy Anniversary MT darling. Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma wishing you both many more years of unconditional friendship , love and undying trust."

Arpita and Aayush are celebrating their fourth anniversary in Maldives. The couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their two-year-old son Ahil. Here are photos of Arpita and Aayush from the airport.

Arpita married Aayush Sharma in November 2014 and the couple welcomed Ahil on March 30, 2016. Arpita is a doting mother and her Instagram timeline is proof. She often shares photos of her little munchkin with her Instafam. Here are some of Ahil's adorable pictures on Instagram:

Daddy Duties ! @aaysharma A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Sep 3, 2018 at 8:46am PDT

Aayush recently made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film LoveYatri, which featured Warina Hussain. The film was produced by Salman Khan and Abhiraj Minawala directed it. The film did an underwhelming performance at the box office.