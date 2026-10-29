Armaan Malik Says Working With AR Rahman In <i>Ramayana</i> Is A "Dream Come True"

Singer Armaan Malik has opened up on his experience of recording a song for Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's film Ramayana. Armaan called AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, who have collaborated on the soundtrack for the film, “absolute legends.”



Armaan sang Mangala Sangama, the Kannada version of the song Mangal Rang, alongside Bela Shende. He spoke with Variety India about the “surreal experience” of being part of the soundtrack.



Armaan Malik On Being Part Of Ramayana



Armaan said that being part of a soundtrack like Ramayana's was nothing short of a “dream come true.”



“It is completely surreal. Rahman sir and Hans Zimmer are absolute legends who have shaped the way we experience cinema globally. Being a part of a soundtrack where our Indian classical roots meet that massive global cinematic symphony is a dream come true,” he said about his experience.



Armaan said that he recorded the song in Mumbai before leaving for an international trip and did not get a chance to be in the studio with AR Rahman.



He said that Rahman let him take the reins on the song for Ramayana, which “means the absolute world” to him.



“With Rahman sir, his trust is the biggest compliment,” he added.



Armaan also credited the Kannada lyric team and the dub crews for guiding him through the recording session.



Armaan Malik On Singing In Kannada



Armaan also spoke about how singing in Kannada has always “felt like home” to him.



The biggest highlight for him is not chart numbers, but the pure, unfiltered love he gets from the audience.



“They truly treat me like their own. Songs like Ondu Malebillu and now, Mangala Sangama have given me a family there,” the singer added.



Earlier, Armaan Malik had shared a glimpse of Mangala Sangama on X with the caption, “So incredibly excited to share 'Mangala Sangama' from #Ramayana with all of you! Any opportunity to sing in Namma Kannada is always a pure joy for me. Doing this for Rahman sir makes it even more special.”





Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravie Dubey, among others. The movie will be released on November 5.



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