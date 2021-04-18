Arjun Rampal Is COVID-19 Positive: 'This Is A Scary Time,' He Writes

Arjun Rampal (Image courtesy: @arjunrampal)

Arjun Rampal is COVID-19 positive and is self-quarantining at home. The actor shared the news on Instagram on Saturday. In his statement, Arjun shared, "...Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and am home-quarantined. (I am) getting the needed medical care." He also requested people to take the necessary precautions who came in contact with him in last 10 days. Arjun added, "This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long-term benefits. Together we can and we will fight corona (sic)."

See his post here:

Konkona Sen Sharma, who will be seen alongside Arjun Rampal in their upcoming film The Rapist, reacted to his post in the comment section. Konkona wrote, "Take care of yourself, hope you feel better soon."

Actress Tara Sharma wrote, "Get well soon." Actor Rahul Dev commented, "Take good care, my brother." Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote, "Speedy recovery bro." Fashion designer Rohit Bal commented, "Get well soon my brother. Loads of love and best wishes."

Meanwhile, Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades recently posted her sun-kissed picture on the platform. She wrote, "Weekend... sending out love, let's be safe, stay in."

Gabriella has not shared anything about her COVID-19 report yet.

Apart from Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh has also tested positive for coronavirus. Neil shared his statement on Instagram last night.

Many Bollywood actors such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had tested positive for COVID-19 amid the second wave of the pandemic this year. All of these actors are COVID-free now.