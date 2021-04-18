Neil Nitin Mukesh And His Family Test Positive For COVID-19. See His Post

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared the news on Instagram. (Image courtesy: @neilnitinmukesh)

Highlights Neil Nitin Mukesh announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus

Neil's family is also COVID-19 positive

He requested everyone, "..Do not take the situation lightly"

Neil Nitin Mukesh has tested positive for coronavirus, the actor announced on Saturday night. Neil shared the news on his Instagram handle. In his statement, he shared that members of his family including the actor himself are COVID-19 positive. Neil Nitin Mukesh's statement reads, "Despite all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors." Neil also thanked his fans and loved ones for the wishes. "...We thank all of you for your love and good wishes. Take care and stay safe!"

"Need all your love and blessings. Please do not take the situation out there lightly," Neil wrote in his caption.

See his post here:

Bipasha Basu, who worked with Neil in films such as Aa Dekhen Zara (2009) and Players (2012), reacted to the news. Bipasha commented, "Get well soon."

Celebrities such as Sophie Choudry, Yuvika Chaudhary and Arti Chabria also sent wishes for his speedy recovery. Sophie wrote, "Sending you all tons of love and wishes for a speedy recovery." Yuvika wrote, "Get well soon." Arti commented, "May you all get well soon."

Neil also posted the statement on his Instagram story.

Screenshot of Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram story

Born to singer Nitin Mukesh and Nishi Mukesh, Neil Nitin Mukesh is married to Rukmani Sahay. Neil and Rukmani have a daughter named Nurvi Neil Mukesh. Neil Nitin Mukesh is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh.

Neil Nitin Mukesh made his debut as a lead actor in Sriram Raghavan's 2007 film Johnny Gaddaar. He has also worked in films such as Aa Dekhen Zara, New York, Lafangey Parindey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Players, 3D, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Saaho. Neil was last seen in 2019 film Bypass Road.