Arjun Kapoor Sums Up His Decade With 'Some Amazing' As Well As Heartbroken Memories

As we gear up to welcome the new year (and the new decade), Arjun Kapoor summed up his last 10 years with a heart-felt note, in which he mentioned how "some amazing" as well as heartbroken memories made his life a "roller coaster." In his note, the actor wrote about the time when he was a "nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of" him and how despite numerous obstacles, he never stopped believing in himself. Sharing a picture of himself, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled, I lived, I laughed, I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I'm excited about entering the new decade... at the start of 2010, I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me... today as we close the decade, I'm shooting my 14th film."

"Lots of ups, some downs, gained an identity, lost my backbone in my Mother and Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster and we just gotta ride it... I say this to anyone reading this right now... never give up, never listen to the naysayers, believe in yourself, believe that you are meant to do what makes u happy... there are enough forces to pull you down everyday, trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of you because you believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling... when The Underdog wins, it's always a story worth telling... happy New Year to all of you who love me and maybe who don't... follow your dreams this decade... you never know what the future holds for you or any of us... big love," he added.

Arjun Kapoor's decade started with his debut film Ishaqzaade, which released in 2012. He went on to feature in films such as Gunday, 2 States, Tevar, Half Girlfriend andPanipat to name a few. He currently has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and an untitled film by Kaashvie Nair in the pipeline.