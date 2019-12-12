Panipat Box Office Collection Day 6: Arjun Kapoor's Film Collects Rs 24 Crore

Panipat box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Arjun Kapoor's new-film Panipat failed to attract cine-lovers attention on its sixth day also. The film, which opened to poor reviews on Friday, collected Rs 1.70 crore on Wednesday, thus bringing the total score to Rs 24.18 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his report, Mr Adarsh stated that Panipat, which will soon enter its second week, raked in over Rs 2 crore on Monday and Tuesday each. Sharing the performance report of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Panipat continues to fall rapidly... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 1.70 cr. Total: Rs 24.18 cr. #India business." Here's what he tweeted:

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Maratha warrior Sadashivrao Peshwa in the film. Kriti Sanon plays his wife Parvati while Sanjay Dutt portrays the role of Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat. The film also stars Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two stars out of five and wrote: "Panipat - The Great Betrayal is its own worst enemy. Beginning with the tagline and the casting and extending all the way to many of the other artistic choices the director has made, Ashutosh Gowariker's earnest yet erratic recreation of history is crammed with ill-advised incisions that militate against the very purpose of the drama." Panipat opened in theatres on December 6.