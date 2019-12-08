Panipat Box Office Collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt And Kriti Sanon's Film Gains Momentum

Panipat Box office: Sanjay Dutt in the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama Panipat, starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, witnessed an upward trend on the second day of its release and it earned Rs 5.78 on Saturday, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has managed to collect Rs 9.90 crore as of now. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film performed well in multiplexes, especially in Maharashtra. The film clashed with the comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh , starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday at the box office.

Sharing the film's box office performance so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2... Maharashtra [Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with strong presence of multiplexes... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: Rs 9.90 cr India biz."

#Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2... #Maharashtra [#Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with strong presence of multiplexes... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: 9.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

Panipat opened to largely negative reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two stars out of five and he wrote: "It is only when Sanjay Dutt surfaces late in the first half as the larger-than-life Abdali that Panipat perks up a tad only to quickly veer back into terrible tedium."

Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is set against the backdrop of the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on January 14, 1761 in Panipat (present day Haryana) and it is considered to be one of the most momentous battles of the 18th century. In the film, Kriti Sanon plays Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashiv Rao. The film also features Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl and Nawab Shah in pivotal roles.