Panipat Stars Arjun Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt Sum Up Their Experiences Of Shooting For The Film

Arjun Kapoor, who plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the forthcoming film Panipat, recently summed up his experience of working in the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed film, in his latest Instagram post. In the film, the 34-year-old actor plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who was the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army in the Third Battle of Panipat. Arjun described his experience of shooting for Panipat as "amazing" and "overwhelming." Arjun wrote an extensive post on Instagram, which read: "Getting a chance to play Sadashiv Rao Bhau has been an amazing and an overwhelming experience. A true patriot and leader, his strength, valour and resilience were our way of showcasing the true spirit of the Maratha Empire that protected India for over 100 years. Can't wait to share the film with all of you... 1 week to go. Panipat on December 6."

Sanjay Dutt also shared a special post, in which he wrote about his experience of playing Ahmad Shah Abdali, the king of Afghanistan, who fought against the Marathas in the Third Battle of Panipat. "It was a wonderful experience to play such a strong and fierce character in Panipat. See you all in the cinemas on December 6," wrote Sanjay Dutt.

Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is set against the backdrop of the Third Battle of Panipat, which took place on January 14, 1761 in Panipat (present day Haryana) and it is considered to be one of the most momentous battles of the 18th century. In the film, Kriti Sanon plays Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashiv Rao. The film also features Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl and Nawab Shah in pivotal roles.