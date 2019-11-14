Children's Day 2019: Arjun Kapoor's Post Comes With A Special Message For Parents Boney Kapoor And Mona Shourie

Children's Day 2019: Arjun Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor )

Highlights Arjun Kapoor shared a picture on Thursday The photo features Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie "Hope you're happy wherever you are," wrote Arjun for his mother

Arjun Kapoor's post for parents Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie on Children's Day is special in many ways. The actor, first, thanked his parents for "allowing him to have an amazing life" and went on to wish his filmmaker father "belated happy birthday" (Boney Kapoor celebrated his birthday on November 11). But what made the post extra special was Arjun Kapoor's emotional message to his late mother Mona: "Miss your smile Mom nowadays more than ever." Sharing a throwback picture of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie, Arjun Kapoor began his note: "So it's Children's Day today and I thought I must thank my parents for allowing me to have this amazing life growing up as a child... Despite all their ups and downs, I was always treated with love, respect and care... They let me become my own person and be what I am today."

"Also, belated happy birthday, Dad. May your love for matching tracksuits long continue... Love you... Have an amazing year and stay the way you are... Miss your smile Mom nowadays more than ever... Hope you're happy wherever you are," he added. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Arjun Kapoor's posts for his mom have left us in tears several times. On her death anniversary on March 25, he shared an adorable throwback picture of himself and Mona Shourie and wrote: "You made me reach for the stars and now you watch over us as our shining star and guiding light. Love you, Mom! Happy Mother's Day from Anshula and me as you always used to say 'Rab Rakha.' For us, you are our everything. Protect us and support us like you always have... Big tight hug."

You made me reach for the stars and now you watch over us as our shining star & guiding light love you Mom Happy Mother's Day from @anshulakapoor & me as u always used to say Rab Rakha for us u are our everything protect us & support us like u always have... big tight pic.twitter.com/k02ZNmhxE2 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 13, 2018

Last year also, Arjun Kapoor shared a heart-wrenching note and wrote that with each day, he has strived to be a reflection of his mother. "Wish you were here, Mom. So much has transpired so much where I would have looked at you for answers and looked at you to draw strength. I don't know if I'm doing a decent job at it but I'm taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of you and your teachings," read an excerpt from his post.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in India's Most Wanted. His upcoming film Panipat will open in theatres on December 6. The film will feature Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl and Padmini Kolhapure in pivotal roles.

