'Happy Mother's Day': Arjun Kapoor's Post On Mom Mona's Death Anniversary

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula poured their hearts out as they fondly remembered their mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her death anniversary. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona, who died in 2012. "You made me reach for the stars and now you watch over us as our shining star and guiding light. Love you, Mom! Happy Mother's Day from Anshula and me as you always used to say "Rab Rakha". For us, you are our everything. Protect us and support us like you always have... big tight hug," wrote Arjun while sharing a throwback photo of himself as a baby and his mother. "You were my smile and I hope wherever you are, I make you smile still... it's been 7 years and all I ask you is come back na, please," he wrote in another tweet. Arjun's words will indeed make you teary-eyed.

You made me reach for the stars and now you watch over us as our shining star & guiding light love you Mom Happy Mother's Day from @anshulakapoor & me as u always used to say Rab Rakha for us u are our everything protect us & support us like u always have... big tight pic.twitter.com/k02ZNmhxE2 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 13, 2018

U were my smile & I hope wherever u are I make u smile still... it's been 7 years & all I ask u is come back na, please. pic.twitter.com/Jh0TVJjKmZ — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Anshula also shared a priceless memory on Instagram as she dedicated a note to her mother: "Time changes nothing. Love you and miss you every day Ma. 7 years since we've felt your hugs, heard you laugh or held your hand. Already feels like eternity, but gotta keep on keepin' on, gotta make you proud every day, gotta keep feeling your love with every heartbeat of our own. Always and forever."

Arjun Kapoor, who lost his mother at the age of 26, often shared his emotions about missing Mona Shourie Kapoor in social media posts. On Mona Shourie Kapoor's death anniversary last year, he wrote: "Can't believe it's been 6 years to the day but I have thought of you every breath I have taken. Please smile spread your warmth and positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it... Love you forever and beyond."

Boney Kapoor is also parents to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, who lost their mother - legendary actress Sridevi - in February last year. Arjun and Anshula bonded with Janhvi and Khushi after Sridevi's death and have been by their side through difficult times. Speaking to news agency PTI, Boney Kapoor once said: "The way they have accepted Janhvi and Khushi (daughters of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi) that has made me feel very relieved. My all four children are my strength."

