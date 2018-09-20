Arjun Kapoor's Emotional Post For His Family Will Make You A Bit Teary

Highlights
Our Thursday just got better with actor Arjun Kapoor's throwback post. Arjun, shared a million-dollar throwback picture from his childhood days, featuring his late mother Mona Shourie and his younger sibling Anshula Kapoor on Instagram. Arjun also shared an emotional note along with the picture. "Guys today is throwback Thursday. Today I genuinely felt so conflicted as I woke up wondering if all the madness the chaos is all worth it if your loved ones aren't ok and aren't a 100 percent. The world ceased to exist for me when my sister wasn't well for the last few days. I missed my mother even more because I felt vulnerable and helpless," read an excerpt from Arjun's post. An emotional Arjun added, "All you guys reading this go hug your parents and siblings even if they get confused with the sudden burst of love and affection."
Guys today is throwback Thursday. Today I genuinely felt so conflicted as I woke up wondering if all the madness the chaos is all worth it if ur loved ones aren't ok and aren't a 100 percent. The world ceased to exist for me when my sister wasn't well for the last few days. I missed my mother even more because I felt vulnerable n helpless sitting in Pokhara trying to be professional because that's what an actor is supposed to be in that moment. I realised this week I can handle n face the world as long as my world is fine and the people I care for are ok... otherwise everything kind of feels pointless. This post is just a rambling of thoughts because I realised we are so caught up in trying to run we forget to sometimes just stand breathe n take it all in. I'm grateful n thankful for a lot of things I have seen high s & lows good days and bad days but I know I want to be a more positive person and believe after the dark comes the light and as long as u are by my side I can face it all @anshulakapoor love u and love this really amazing hairstyle u got going back in the day. Ps - all u guys reading this go hug ur parents n siblings even if they get confused with the sudden burst of love n affection.
Arjun Kapoor, who lost his mother Mona Shourie (who was married to Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor) to cancer in March 2012, just a few days before the release of his debut film Ishaqzaade, is often seen documenting love for his mother on social media. A few months ago, Arjun shared a million-dollar throwback picture in which little Arjun could be seen perched in his mother's arm. Arjun wrote: "I will always remember this. I'm so deeply touched."
Remember the loved-up picture that Arjun shared on his mother's death anniversary (March 25)? "I can't believe it's been 6 years to the day but I still think of you in every breath that I take," read an excerpt from Arjun's post.
As I was shooting by a canal today in Patiala wishing I could send u a picture of how nice the location was Mom I realised I never quite got to walk the red carpet with u to show u one of my films but I'm certain in the last 6 years u have walked every step of the way with me thru these 9 films Along with mine & Anshula s personal journeys...wish u were here Mom so much has transpired so much where I would have looked at u for answers and looked at u to draw strength...I don't know if I'm doing a decent job at it but I'm taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of u n ur teachings...can't believe it's been 6 years to the day but I have thought of u every breath I have taken pls smile spread ur warmth n positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it...love u forever and beyond...
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mubarakan. He is currently busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming film Namaste England, featuring his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. He also has Panipat and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the pipeline.