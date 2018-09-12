After Arjun Kapoor's Stinging Rebuke, Troll Deletes 'Molester' Tweet

Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai

Highlights Arjun Kapoor was called "molester" by a troll "Haters gonna hate just ignore them," a fan wrote to Arjun The tweet was later deleted

No room for trolls on Arjun Kapoor's Twitter, especially when it concerns issues like gender sensitivity. The 33-year-old actor recently incinerated a troll, who wrote a callous comment on a Namaste England post shared by Parineeti Chopra. "Is it only me or Arjun Kapoor looks like a molester in the pic," read a comment on Parineeti's timeline after which Arjun posted a response in the simplest of terms but the underlying stern tone was hard to miss and subsequently got the offensive tweet deleted. "When terms like this are used lightly it signifies lack of basic human understanding of the how big a deal it is to make sure we don't take women's safety lightly or as a joke," Arjun tweeted.

The tweet, which was deleted on Wednesday afternoon, was referring to the post with which Parineeti shared Namaste England's new song Tere Liye. Soon after Arjun's tweet, fans also jumped to Arjun's defense as they slammed the troll in strongly worded tweets. Hours before removing the tweet, the troll mentioned being "spammed" with hate messages from Arjun Kapoor's fans.

Meanwhile, fans are in complete solidarity with Arjun: "Haters gonna hate just ignore them. You are the best looking actor in Bollywood," wrote a fan while another added: "Only a very sick mind would see the picture this way!" "People can never find good in anything, don't take such tweets to heart, people are aadat se majboor they keep tweeting such nonsensical tweets," wrote an user.

Here's what Arjun tweeted:

When terms like this are used lightly it signifies lack of basic human understanding of the how big a deal it is to make sure we don't take women s safety lightly or as a joke https://t.co/yazPhM7gBS — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 11, 2018

After having deleted the tweet, this is what the troll posted on his timeline:

This is not the first time that Arjun Kapoor called out a troll on social media for reviewing his looks in derogatory terms. In October last year, a hater arrived on Arjun's timeline to write: "Arjun Kapoor looks like a creep, gives vibes of a criminal and a rapist. He should be out of Bollywood ASAP. And fresh talent be welcomed," something which was slammed by Arjun with this tweet: "This is an all-time low at trolling I feel... a woman, a girl shamelessly and causally using the term rapist isn't trolling its saddening."

This is an all time low at trolling I feel...a woman, a girl shamelssly and causally using the term rapist isn't trolling it's saddening... https://t.co/AkcbhkHtOs — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 6, 2017

In April this year, the actor criticised a tabloid for offensively scrutinising sister Janhvi Kapoor's attire as she stepped out in a white strappy outfit. "It's shameful that your eye would go searching for something like this. Shame on you... this is how our country looks at young women yet another shining example... ashamed by this," read a part of his tweet.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England. Arjun and Parineeti's film releases on October 19. Arjun also has films like Sandeep And Pinky Faraar, Panipat and India's Most Wanted in the pipeline.